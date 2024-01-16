Online ordering now available through Toast!
Taste of the V
Appetizers
- Garlic Truffle Fries$9.00
Fries tossed in fresh garlic, parsley & truffle oil.
- Fries
Small or large
- Cordon Bleu Bites$11.00
Chicken, ham & cheese breaded and fried.
Fries
Small or large
Fry Size
Required*
Please select 1
Sauces
Mac
Burgers
- Angus Burger$15.00
Tillamook cheddar, ettuce, tomato, onion & mayo.
- Verdict Burger$17.00
Tillamook cheddar, bacon, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo & BBQ sauce
- Bacon Blue Burger$17.00
Blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onion bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$18.00
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo.
- Cali Veg Burger$16.00
Black bean patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado & mayo.
Water
Taste of the V Location and Hours
0000000000
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 3PM