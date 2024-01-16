Online ordering now available through Toast!
Online ordering now available through Toast!
Taste of the V
We are not accepting online orders right now
Appetizers
Mac
Burgers
Angus Burger
Tillamook cheddar, ettuce, tomato, onion & mayo.$13.00
Verdict Burger
Tillamook cheddar, bacon, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo & BBQ sauce$14.00
Bacon Blue Burger
Blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onion bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo$14.00
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo.$14.00
Cali Veg Burger
Black bean patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado & mayo.$14.00
Smash Burger
Two smashed patties, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & secret sauce on a brioche bun.$14.00
Kids
Water
Kids Strips & Fries
Crispy chicken strips with fries
Sauces
MOD
Please select up to 1
Taste of the V Location and Hours
0000000000
Open now • Closes at 10PM