Taste of the V
Appetizers
Mac
- Verdict Mac$16.00
Mixed cheese and bacon topped with seasoned bread crumbs & truffle oil.
- Buffalo Chicken Mac$18.00
Crispy buffalo chicken on top of cheddar jack mac
Sauces
Burgers
- Angus Burger$15.00
Tillamook cheddar, ettuce, tomato, onion & mayo.
- Verdict Burger$17.00
Tillamook cheddar, bacon, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo & BBQ sauce
- Bacon Blue Burger$17.00
Blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onion bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$18.00
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo.
- Cali Veg Burger$16.00
Black bean patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado & mayo.
Water
Taste of the V Location and Hours
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 3PM